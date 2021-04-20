Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $22,193,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $19,166,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,935.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 403,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 393,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

