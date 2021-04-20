Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CGC shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.