Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $927.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.13.

Shares of LSTR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.98. 236,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.63. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $94.12 and a twelve month high of $179.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Landstar System by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

