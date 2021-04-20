Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ETR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,693. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

