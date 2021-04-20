Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ETR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,693. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit