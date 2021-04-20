Lantz Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.61. 22,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,395. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average is $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $101.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

