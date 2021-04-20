LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

LNXSF stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

