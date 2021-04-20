LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

LNXSF stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $80.55.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit