Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Set to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.23 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

