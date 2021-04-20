Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.01

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.01 and traded as high as C$40.64. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$40.37, with a volume of 165,583 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million. Analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

