LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $122.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $142.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $154.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,063 shares of company stock worth $995,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $732,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

