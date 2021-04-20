Leadcoin (LDC) Hits Market Cap of $220,170.35

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Leadcoin has a total market cap of $220,170.35 and $38.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leadcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00068867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00092674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.00638098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Leadcoin Coin Profile

Leadcoin (LDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

Leadcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

