Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) PT Set at C$1.00 by Eight Capital

Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) has been given a C$1.00 target price by Eight Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 181.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Leaf Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of LEAF stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.36. 449,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,085. Leaf Mobile has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$271.35 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Leaf Mobile Inc engages in developing and producing counter culture mobile games. It offers games under titles that includes Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Bud Farm Grass Roots, and Bud Farm 420. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

