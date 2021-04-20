Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) PT Set at C$1.00 by Eight Capital

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) has been given a C$1.00 target price by Eight Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 181.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Leaf Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of LEAF stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.36. 449,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,085. Leaf Mobile has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$271.35 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Leaf Mobile Company Profile

Leaf Mobile Inc engages in developing and producing counter culture mobile games. It offers games under titles that includes Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Bud Farm Grass Roots, and Bud Farm 420. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit