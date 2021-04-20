Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,138 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,495,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 197,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EBND opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

