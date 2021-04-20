Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,098 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 192.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

