Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,000 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 134,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 62,559 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

VOYA opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

