Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 19.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

In other news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of TRMK opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.