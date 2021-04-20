Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 472.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after buying an additional 84,880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $1,271,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Insiders bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

