Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Down 21.3% in March

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LFTR stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 2,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,618. Lefteris Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,281,000.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

