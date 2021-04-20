Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.83 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 112.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,617 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 553,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,754,000 after buying an additional 123,703 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 195,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after buying an additional 89,832 shares during the period.

SPYG stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,369. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $60.68.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

