Leslie’s, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 27th (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s’ (NASDAQ:LESL) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 27th. Leslie’s had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $680,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

LESL opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 61.74.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $80,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,897,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,834,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,879,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

