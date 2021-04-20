Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEVI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,106,915.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,094 shares in the company, valued at $21,636,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $30,734.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,694.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,346,212 shares of company stock valued at $33,123,901. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 910,147 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 188,383 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

