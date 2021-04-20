Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 524 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 257,597 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.24. 7,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.76 and a one year high of $140.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

