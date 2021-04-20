Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 204 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.6% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.39.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.50. 272,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,699. The company has a market cap of $211.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.22. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

