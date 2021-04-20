Liberty Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 25.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $14.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,288.26. The company had a trading volume of 35,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,489. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,209.71 and a 12 month high of $2,318.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,125.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,869.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

