Liberty Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $125.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,330.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,800. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,489.41. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,362.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2,106.52.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,277.87.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

