Liberty Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.11. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $90.44 and a 1-year high of $184.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

