Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,883 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in The Progressive by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after acquiring an additional 149,521 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.06. 40,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,112. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

