Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Short Interest Update

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 278,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.49. 443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.01. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

