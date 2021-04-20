Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 227,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 26.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Liquidia by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,779 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $117.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 198,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,706 shares in the company, valued at $281,499.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 719,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $2,136,282.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

