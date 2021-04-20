Liquity (LQTY) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.53 or 0.00060180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $720,788.29 and $3.63 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00062299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.11 or 0.00280196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $552.60 or 0.00991822 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00025777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.02 or 0.00651561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,539.38 or 0.99683975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquity

The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

