Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Separately, CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $271.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $125.03 and a 12-month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

