Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

LOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Earnings History for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Comments


