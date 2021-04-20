Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Trading Down 8.9%

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s share price dropped 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.88 and last traded at $64.91. Approximately 5,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 358,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.24.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

