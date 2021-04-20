LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Apr 20th, 2021

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

