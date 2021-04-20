Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives $76.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBLCF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $55.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $56.69.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

