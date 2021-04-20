LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $4,936.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00072498 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002730 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000066 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,824,382 coins and its circulating supply is 51,611,605 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

