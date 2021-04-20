Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $423.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $385.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,758. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.31 by $0.25. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.