LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Insider Sells $43,215.66 in Stock

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $43,215.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOGC. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,754,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,466,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,445,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

