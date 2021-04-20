L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut L’Oréal to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

LRLCY opened at $81.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.752 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

