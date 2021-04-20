Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFG. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FBL Financial Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of FFG opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.17. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.67 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.79%.

FBL Financial Group Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

