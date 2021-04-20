Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2,400.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.88.

NYSE:EGP opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $153.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.05.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

