Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $59.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

