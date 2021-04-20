Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 37.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.7% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $228.21 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $262.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

