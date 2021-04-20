Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Maximus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

MMS stock opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

