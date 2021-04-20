Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,200 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.25 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,901,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,013 shares of company stock worth $9,581,726. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

