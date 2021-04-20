Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,600 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. CVentures Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,649,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,443,000 after buying an additional 800,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $30,642,000. Vision Capital Corp grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after buying an additional 386,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

MDC stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.