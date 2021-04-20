Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 37.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 91,864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at $1,216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

