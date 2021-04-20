LPL Financial LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,996 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $228.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.01 million. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

