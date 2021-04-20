LPL Financial LLC Invests $299,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $104.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

