LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $3,632,590.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $143.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $144.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.75.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

