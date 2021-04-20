LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $30.77.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

